Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading 9% Higher

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.59. 704,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,682,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

