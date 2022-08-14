Belden (NYSE:BDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.32

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.32 and last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 483.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Belden by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.