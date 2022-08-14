Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell Rock Capital LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.3% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

