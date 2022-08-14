Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $117.54

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.54 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 117.54 ($1.42), with a volume of 448329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.20 ($2.18).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,041.18.

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $3.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Kate Bolsover bought 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.62 ($11,948.55). In other news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 7,075 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £10,612.50 ($12,823.22). Also, insider Kate Bolsover acquired 6,142 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.62 ($11,948.55).

(Get Rating)

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.