Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $117.54

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.54 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 117.54 ($1.42), with a volume of 448329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.20 ($2.18).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,041.18.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $3.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.
Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.
