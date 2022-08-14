Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 73,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 797,755 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $3.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Benson Hill Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $779.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

