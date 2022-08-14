BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Lowered to $20.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BioAtla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 29,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,138.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 29,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 14,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $43,022.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at $117,578.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,234 shares of company stock worth $153,861. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioAtla by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 243,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in BioAtla by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in BioAtla by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 295,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

