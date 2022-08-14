BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.87 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.22% of BioLineRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

