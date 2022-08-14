BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Lowered to $272.00 at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $283.00 to $272.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.62.

BNTX stock opened at $160.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.15.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 33.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in BioNTech by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BioNTech by 6,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 166,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

