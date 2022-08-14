BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $860.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $860.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $751.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.64. BlackRock has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.