BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $860.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $860.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.
BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $751.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.64. BlackRock has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.
In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
