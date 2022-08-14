Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

