Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Blink Charging stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.36. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,907.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 753.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 208.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

