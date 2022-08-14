Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Head to Head Analysis

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HCI Group $407.92 million 1.28 $1.86 million ($1.66) -34.80

Analyst Recommendations

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and HCI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A HCI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCI Group has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.45%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A HCI Group -3.29% -3.03% -0.76%

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HCI Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is in liquidation. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

