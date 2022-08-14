BMO Capital Markets Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$234.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$196.00.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$143.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$95.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$107.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.65.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 14.3299989 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

