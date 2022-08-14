BMO Capital Markets Increases Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target to C$22.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

KEC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$15.07 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$664.75 million and a PE ratio of 57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 4.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Director John Kendall Whelen purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,492.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,088.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

