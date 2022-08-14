BMO Capital Markets Increases Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$50.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NPI. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.57.

Northland Power Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.50.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

