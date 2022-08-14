BMO Capital Markets Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$8.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
ECN stock opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at C$598,839.44.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
