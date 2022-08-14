BMO Capital Markets Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$8.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN stock opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$75.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.47 million. Analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.