Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Shares Down 0.5%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 11,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 73,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

