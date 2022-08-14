boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.89 ($2.28).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 63.26 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.67. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.40 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289.90 ($3.50). The firm has a market cap of £801.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.87.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

