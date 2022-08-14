Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising marketing and sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet, media, hospitality services.

