Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Brady by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Brady by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brady by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $205,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRC opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. Brady’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

