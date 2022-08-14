Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Stock Price Down 2%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.05 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.59). 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 54,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.60).

Brand Architekts Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £13.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.32.

Insider Activity at Brand Architekts Group

In other news, insider Roger McDowell bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($41,082.65).

About Brand Architekts Group

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

