BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Truist Financial

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.
BRC Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $10.23 on Friday. BRC has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,442,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
