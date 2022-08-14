BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Truist Financial

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $10.23 on Friday. BRC has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,442,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.