BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 17,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,256,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BRF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 62,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BRF by 55.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,195,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 425,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BRF by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 79,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in BRF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 63,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.