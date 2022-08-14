BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 17,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,256,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
BRF Trading Up 5.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
