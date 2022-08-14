Brie Carere Sells 11,235 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

FDX opened at $230.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $282.88.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 169.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.