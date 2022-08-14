Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at KeyCorp

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $781.67 million and a P/E ratio of 51.31. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 703,460 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 219,288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,996,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

