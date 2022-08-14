Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth about $173,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

