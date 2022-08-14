Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Target Price at C$70.55

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at C$315,895.90. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total transaction of C$1,052,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at C$273,052.50. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,091 shares of company stock valued at $328,327 and sold 56,687 shares valued at $4,175,237.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$65.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$66.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.24.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

