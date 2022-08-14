Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE BEP opened at $39.66 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,089,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,646 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 610.2% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 15.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

