BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Copperud acquired 150,000 shares of BT Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,348. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get BT Brands alerts:

BT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTBD opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BT Brands has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands ( NASDAQ:BTBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. BT Brands had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.