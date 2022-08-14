Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMBL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bumble from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Bumble Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

