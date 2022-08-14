Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMBL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.30 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $30,879,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.