Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $36.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bumble from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bumble from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $30,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

