Canaccord Genuity Group Trims GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Target Price to $22.00

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.57% from the company’s previous close.

GeoPark Price Performance

NYSE GPRK opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.65). GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. The business had revenue of $249.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeoPark will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

GeoPark Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 2,866.8% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 677,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 275,679 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.