Canaccord Genuity Group Trims GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Target Price to $22.00

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.57% from the company’s previous close.
GeoPark Price Performance
NYSE GPRK opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.52.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.65). GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. The business had revenue of $249.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeoPark will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GeoPark
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.
