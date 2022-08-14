Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s current price.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$29.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.88. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$21.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

