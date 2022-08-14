Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$29.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$21.75 and a 1 year high of C$67.33.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

