Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$215.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTC.A. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$222.50.

CTC.A opened at C$162.78 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$159.15 and a 52-week high of C$203.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$176.11.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

