Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$234.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$222.50.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.6 %

CTC.A stock opened at C$162.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$166.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$176.11. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$159.15 and a 12 month high of C$203.46.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.