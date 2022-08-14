Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$25.85 and last traded at C$25.85. 300 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$25.80.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.
