Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$4.19 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$23.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.16.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

