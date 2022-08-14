Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 87,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 60,717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital City Bank Group to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $565.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

