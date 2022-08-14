Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $240.00

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 238.60 ($2.88), with a volume of 785889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.60 ($2.83).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNE. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.94) to GBX 245 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 227.86 ($2.75).

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.33. The stock has a market cap of £751.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.43.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

