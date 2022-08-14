Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.