Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) rose 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 211,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
