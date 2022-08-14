Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $312.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $315.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

