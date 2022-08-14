CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.89.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

