Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. Carvana has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $364.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

