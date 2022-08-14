Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cascades

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$1,611,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,302,028.25. In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,302,028.25. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré acquired 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,975.21. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,650 shares of company stock worth $117,737 and have sold 216,764 shares worth $2,187,531.

Cascades Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$967.89 million and a P/E ratio of 6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$8.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.52.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

About Cascades

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.