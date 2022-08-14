Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 39.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $85.65 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CWST. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

