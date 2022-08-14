CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.48 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.