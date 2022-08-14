CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.48 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

