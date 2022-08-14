Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Down 4%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.80 and last traded at $32.83. 4,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 218,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

The stock has a market cap of $892.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,469 shares of company stock worth $315,049 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

